Germany vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Germany and Luxembourg return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the PreZero Arena on Friday. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since May 2006, when the Germans cruised to a 7-0 victory in a friendly fixture at the Badenova Stadion.
Four-time world champions Germany secured their first win in Group A of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on September 7, when they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 at the RheinEnergieStadion.
Nagelsmann will be delighted with his side’s positive response to their opening-day disappointment on September 4, when they were beaten 2-0 by Slovakia at Tehelne Pole.
Germany, who are currently third in the group standings, have featured in each of the last 18 World Cup editions, a run stretching back to 1950, when they last missed out on the global tournament.
On the other hand, Luxembourg failed to get up and running in Group A last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Slovakia on home soil.
Prior to that, Jeff Strasser’s men kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 loss against Northern Ireland at the Luxembourg Stadium.
Luxembourg, who sit rock-bottom in the group table, head into Friday’s game without a win in their last five games across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Sweden back in March.
Germany vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 11 wins from the last 12 meetings between the two nations, Germany have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.
- Luxembourg have managed just one win in that time, which came in March 1939, when they secured a 2-1 victory in a friendly fixture.
- Germany are unbeaten in five of their last seven competitive home matches, claiming four wins and one draw since September 2024.
- Luxembourg have failed to win 13 of their last 14 games across all competitions, losing nine and picking up four draws since June 2024.
Germany vs Luxembourg Prediction
Germany bounced back from their opening-day loss with a much-improved display against Northern Ireland and will head into Friday’s tie with renewed confidence. Nagelsmann’s men take on a floundering Luxembourg side who have stumbled into the campaign and we are backing them to come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg
Germany vs Luxembourg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Germany to win
Tip 2: First to score - Germany (Luxembourg have conceded the opening goal in four of their last five outings)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of Luxembourg’s last five matches)
Tip 4: Over 1.5 goals in the second half - Yes