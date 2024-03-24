Germany vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Germany invite rivals Netherlands to the Deutsche Bank Park for a friendly on Tuesday (March 26).

The hosts beat France 2-0 on Saturday in their first game of the year, ending a three-game winless run. Florian Wirtz continued his fine form, opening the scoring inside seven seconds, the fastest in Germany history.

Kai Havertz made it 2-0 after the break. France looked out of sorts and never offered any threat going forward as Germany kept their first clean sheet after a year.

Netherlands, meanwhile, beat Scotland 4-0 in their first game of the year in a friendly on Friday, extending their unbeaten run to four games. Tijjani Reijnders opened the scoring in the first half, while Georginio Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst, and Donyell Malen netted in the second.

Germany vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 45 meetings across ompetitions since 1910, Germany lead 16-12.

They last met in a 1-1 friendly draw in 2022.

Germany have one win in six meetings against Netherlands, winning away in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

Netherlands have won six of their last seven games across competitions. They have had four wins on the trot without conceding.

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Germany vs Netherlands Prediction

Germany kicked off 2024 with a comfortable home win and have scored at least twice in five of their last six games. They have lost four of their last five friendlies at home, though.

Left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt made his debut in the win over France and should start again. Wirtz scored his first goal for the senior team, with Toni Kroos, who returned after three years, provided the assist.

Netherlands, meanwhile, made it four wins on the trot with their win over Scotland. Following a 6-0 triumph over Gibraltar to end 2023, they have scored four goals for the second time in three friendlies.

Stefan de Vrij and Quilindschy Hartman suffered injuries in training before the Scotland game. Manager Ronald Koeman has not named any replacements for the duo.

Three of the last four friendly meetings between the two teams have ended in draws. Expect the trend to continue.

Prediction: Germany 2-2 Netherlands

Germany vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cody Gakpo to score or assist any time - Yes