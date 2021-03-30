Germany vs North Macedonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

After two wins in their first two FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Germany are back in action on Wednesday against North Macedonia.

Joachim Loew's side welcome North Macedonia to the MSV Arena in Duisburg, as they look to continue their perfect start to the campaign.

After a comfortable 3-0 win over Iceland in Duisburg last week, Germany had it a little tougher in Bucharest against Romania on Sunday night. Serge Gnabry scored the game's only goal as the Germans ran out 1-0 winners.

Germany have begun well ahead of the European Championships this summer and Loew's farewell after 15 years in charge of the national team.

💬 @SergeGnabry: "The important thing for us is the win, it doesn’t matter how we got it. We should have killed the game off a lot earlier and we ended up making it tough for ourselves.”#DieMannschaft #ROUGER pic.twitter.com/Jbk9VeemRN — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 28, 2021

North Macedonia have won one game and lost one game so far in this qualifying campaign. After losing 3-2 to Romania in their opening game, North Macedonia beat minnows Liechtenstein 5-0 at the weekend.

North Macedonia, like Germany, will be playing at the European Championships this June. They are likely to use this game to see where they stand with respect to some of the best teams on the continent.

Germany vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

Germany and North Macedonia have never faced each other in a competitive international match before this.

Germany vs North Macedonia Team News

Germany

In both games so far in this international break, Loew has stuck to the same starting XI. However, there are likely to be changes in this game. Young Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala could make his first start for Germany in this encounter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

North Macedonia

North Macedonia have no injury concerns heading into this game. Their legendary striker Goran Pandev is set to start up front, while Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski should start at left-back again.

Germany vs North Macedonia Predicted XIs

Germany Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Lukas Klostermann, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Philipp Max; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Stefan Ristovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Ezgjan Alioski; Marjan Radeski, Stefan Spirovski, Enis Bardhi, Eljif Elmas; Goran Pandev, Aleksandar Trajkovski

Germany vs North Macedonia Prediction

Germany are definitely big favorites heading into this game, especially in the form that they are in at the moment.

Even though North Macedonia have produced some decent results in the last year, they are unlikely to cause too many problems for this German side.

Prediction: Germany 4-0 North Macedonia