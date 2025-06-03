Germany vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2025

The UEFA Nations League features a set of semifinals this week as Portugal lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Germany side in an important encounter at Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Germany vs Portugal Preview

Portugal have finished at the top of Group 1 in the UEFA Nations League standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The away side thrashed Denmark by a comprehensive 5-2 margin in its final group game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Germany, on the other hand, finished at the top of Group 3 in the league table in this edition of the competition and have also grown in stature under Julian Nagelsmann. Die Mannschaft were held to a 3-3 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Germany vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have a good historical record against Portugal and have won 11 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portugal's three victories.

Germany have remained unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat on the international stage coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Spain in the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024.

Germany have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches in the UEFA Nations League, with their previous such result coming in an exceptional 7-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a group game last year.

Portugal have won only two of their last five matches in the UEFA Nations League but have managed to score five goals apiece in both their victories during this period.

Germany vs Portugal Prediction

Germany have done well to navigate their transition under Julian Nagelsmann and will be intent on stamping their authority in this fixture. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz have formed the creative core of Die Mannschaft this year and will look to make their mark this week.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in their ranks, Portugal can be virtually unstoppable on their day. Germany have been more consistent over the past year, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Germany 3-2 Portugal

Germany vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portugal to score first - Yes

