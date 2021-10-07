Germany vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Seeking a fourth win on the trot in Group J of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Germany welcome Romania to Hamburg's Volksparkstadion on Friday.

The visitors were held to a disappointing draw against North Macedonia last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that performance.

Germany continued their charge for a place in the World Cup last time out as they claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Iceland on 8 September.

Prior to that, Hans-Dieter Flick’s men eased past Liechtenstein and Armenia, netting eight goals and conceding none.

With 15 points from six outings, Germany currently lead the way in Group J with a four-point cushion on second-placed Armenia.

Romania, on the other hand, were denied a third win on the bounce last time out as they played out a goalless draw with North Macedonia.

However, they head into Friday’s game unbeaten in each of their last three games, having picked up wins against Iceland and Liechtenstein in their previous two outings.

Romania are currently third in the group and will seek to upset the hosts and leapfrog Armenia into second place.

Germany vs Romania Head-To-Head

Germany head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their previous 14 encounters. Romania have managed just two victories, while three games have ended in draws.

Germany Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Romania Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Germany vs Romania Team News

Germany

The hosts will take to the pitch without Robin Gosens and Ilkay Gundogan, who are currently recuperating from injuries sustained at club level.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Ilkay Gundogan

Suspended: None

Romania

Romania will have to cope without the services of Dragos Nedelcu, who has been suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Injured: None

Suspended: Dragos Nedelcu

Germany vs Romania Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Jonas Hofmann, Niklas Sül, Antonio Rüdiger, Thilo Kehrer; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane; Timo Werner

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florin Niță; Ion Rațiu, Adrian Rus, Ionuț Nedelcearu, Alin Toșca; Nicolae Stanciu, Răzvan Marin, Darius Olaru; Andrei Cordea, Jovan Marković, Ianis Hagi

Germany vs Romania Prediction

Romania will head into the game seeking to upset the hosts as more dropped points could be a huge blow to their qualification chances. However, they face the uphill task of going up against a rampant German side who are currently 28 places above them in the FIFA World Rankings.

Also Read

We predict the Germans will claim all three points as they boast a significantly stronger crop of players.

Prediction: Germany 3-1 Romania

Edited by Peter P