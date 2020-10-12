Germany vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Germany host Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League in Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion on Tuesday night, having just secured the first-ever win in the competition in Ukraine on Saturday night.

Switzerland lost 1-0 to Spain in Madrid, and are in danger of being relegated from League A, with this group already halfway through its full set of fixtures.

Switzerland have picked up just a solitary point so far, which was thanks to a draw in the reverse fixture against Germany. They lost to Ukraine last month, before the loss in Madrid on Saturday.

For Germany, the campaign began with draws against Spain and Switzerland in September, but they will now have hope of making the knockout stages, after that win in Ukraine.

Germany are currently two points behind Spain, and with a trip to Madrid pending next month, it is imperative that they take the three points from this game.

Germany vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

Germany have an overwhelming head-to-head record against the Swiss, having won 35 of the 51 matches they have played against them. Switzerland have only won nine.

They have played seven draws between themselves, with one of them coming the last time they faced each other, which was last month.

Germany form guide: W-D-D-D

Switzerland form guide: L-D-L

Germany vs Switzerland Team News

Germany

Timo Werner only came on as a substitute in Ukraine in midweek, and is likely to start this game, along with his Chelsea team-mate Kai havertz. Joachim Loew does not really have any injury concerns within the squad that he has picked.

Injured: None

Not Available: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Suat Serdar

Switzerland

Manuel Akanji is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, while Renato Steffen is injured and ruled out of this game.

Injured: Renato Steffen, Manuel Akanji

Suspended: None

Germany vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Lukas Klostermann Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Halstenberg; Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz; Timo Werner

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar; Loris Benito, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Silvan Widmer; Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri

Germany vs Switzerland Prediction

Germany finally have some confidence on their side, with a good win over Ukraine in the last game. Switzerland are currently at the opposite end of a spectrum, and Vladimir Petkovic will be looking for where his side can get their next win from.

With enough firepower in their ranks in the form of Havertz, Werner, and Gnabry, Germany will fancy their chances of winning this game.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Switzerland