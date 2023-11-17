Germany vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th November 2023

Germany are set to play Turkey at the Olympiastadion on Sunday in a friendly game.

Germany come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Mexico in their most recent game. Goals from Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger and Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug for Germany was cancelled out by goals from Cruz Arul winger Uriel Antuna and Pachuca midfielder Erick Sanchez for Mexico.

Turkey, on the other hand, beat Latvia 4-0 in their most recent game. A brace from Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun and goals from Leicester City winger Yunus Akgun and Galatasaray attacker Kerem Akturkoglu sealed the deal for Turkey.

Germany vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Germany have won 14 games, lost three and drawn four.

German attacker Florian Wirtz has managed eight goal contributions in 10 league starts for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

German striker Niclas Fullkrug has managed five goal contributions in seven league starts for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu has managed two goal contributions in seven league starts for Benfica this season.

Turkish striker Cenk Tosun has managed three goal contributions in five league starts for Besiktas this season.

Germany vs Turkey Prediction

Germany have some problems ahead of the Euros next year, with the host nation not enjoying the best of times. They recently sacked Hansi Flick and replaced him with Julian Nagelsmann, and the worry is that the former Bayern Munich boss does not have enough time before the tournament.

They have good players in certain positions, with Bayern Munich stars like Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry included in the squad. Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger have also been included.

However, the options at positions like full-back are limited, and even their better-known players have not been at their very best.

Turkey, on the other hand, have named the likes of Al-Ahli centre-back Merih Demiral and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Salih Ozcan in their squad. Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu is a player to keep an eye on, though. The 25-year old is catching the attention of top clubs after some good performances for the Turkish giants.

Germany should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Germany 2-0 Turkey

Germany vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Germany

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Germany to keep a clean sheet- yes