Germany vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly

Germany host Turkey at the RheinEnergie Stadion in Cologne on Wednesday night in the first of three matches during the current international break.

This will be seen by both coaches as preparation ahead of the UEFA Nations League fixtures coming up during the course of the next fortnight.

Germany face a trip to Ukraine and a home fixture against Switzerland in the Nations League, after a slow start to their campaign. In six matches in the Nations League over its two editions so far, Germany are yet to win a game.

For Joachim Low, this friendly against Turkey represents an important game that he needs to set his combinations right ahead of the competitive clashes.

Turkey have fared a bit worse than Germany in their group in League B, having gained only one point from two games. They lost to Hungary before drawing against Serbia.

In the next week, the Turks face a trip to Russia before welcoming Serbia to Istanbul.

Germany vs Turkey Head-to-Head

Germany have won 14 out of the 20 games against Turkey. Die Mannschaft have drawn and lost three games each against the Turks.

The most recent match between the two sides was a EURO 2012 qualifier, which Germany won 3-1, in October 2011.

Germany vs Turkey Team News

Germany

Here's Joachim #Löw's squad for our upcoming matches against Turkey, Ukraine and Switzerland 🇩🇪



Neuer, Süle, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Klostermann, Halstenberg and Kroos will only feature in the UEFA Nations League games.

For his last squad, Low had not included any of the Bayern Munich players that played in the Champions League final, allowing them a well-deserved rest.

All of them are back in the fold now, but Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg and Toni Kroos will play no part in this first game in the space of six days.

Leroy Sane and Thilo Kehrer have missed out on the squad with injuries, while Ilkay Gundogan has only just finished his isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.

So evidently, Low is expected to use this game as one in which he experiments and gives some younger players a chance to impress.

Turkey

The likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Hakan Calhanoglu are now experienced enough to be able to shoulder the burden for Turkey. They have named a 27-man squad for this round of games, and all of those players should see game opportunities at some point.

Germany vs Turkey Predicted XIs

Germany Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Benjamin Henrichs, Robin Koch, Niklas Stark, Nico Schulz; Nadiem Amiri, Suat Serdar, Jonas Hofmann; Julian Draxler, Mohamed Dahoud; Timo Werner

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Umut Meras; Kaan Ayhan, Ozan Tufan; Emre Kilinc, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cengiz Under; Burak Yilmaz

Germany vs Turkey Prediction

This is only a friendly, in which the result is really of scant significance. Both coaches will look to certain tactical planning, and physical development of their players.

For Low, with the privilege of coaching a team with options as vast as Germany have, this fixture also allows him a look at some of his fringe players.

Prediction: Germany 1-1 Turkey