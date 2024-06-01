Germany vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Germany will welcome Ukraine to the Max-Morlock-Stadion in a friendly on Monday. The hosts will play Greece in their second friendly of the month later next week before beginning their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland. Ukraine are set to play Poland and Moldova after this match in preparation for their Euro campaign.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in their two friendlies in 2024, scoring two goals each against France and the Netherlands. Ukraine have also won their two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this year and are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

The visitors are in Group E of the Euro 2024 while Germany, the hosts for this edition, are in Group A.

Germany vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths nine times in all competitions thus far, with two meetings being friendlies. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings and have an unbeaten record, with five wins to their name.

They last met in a friendly last June, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw.

Germany form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Ukraine form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Germany vs Ukraine Team News

Germany

Niclas Füllkrug, Nico Schlotterbeck, Toni Kroos, and Antonio Rüdiger will play in the Champions League final on Saturday and will only be available for the second friendly against Greece.

Marc-André ter Stegen is also not available as he is set to join the squad on Monday. Manuel Neuer is back in full training and should make his return to the national team. Serge Gnabry, Jan-Niklas Beste, and Bernd Leno have not made it to the squad due to injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Niclas Füllkrug, Nico Schlotterbeck, Toni Kroos, Antonio Rüdiger, Marc-André ter Stegen

Ukraine

Georgiy Sudakov and Vitaliy Mykolenko were the only two players who trained individually due to injuries. Coach Serhiy Rebrov will be missing Andriy Lunin, who was in the Real Madrid squad for the Champions League final.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Georgiy Sudakov, Vitaliy Mykolenko

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andriy Lunin

Germany vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt, David Raum; Robert Andrich, Ilkay Gundogan; Thomas Müller, Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anatoliy Trubin; Yukhym Konoplia, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Svatok; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Volodymyr Brazhko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Viktor Tsyhankov, Roman Yeremchuk, Mykhaylo Mudryk

Germany vs Ukraine Prediction

Die Mannschaft have won their two friendlies in 2024 with an aggregate score of 4-1 and will look to continue that form here. They have an unbeaten record in this fixture, scoring 17 goals in the last six games, and are strong favorites.

The Blue and Yellow have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, recording four wins. Interestingly, their only loss in their last 10 games came against Italy in September.

Both managers are expected to experiment with the starting XIs in this match and will likely make multiple substitutions throughout the game, to avoid injuries. With that in mind, and considering the recent form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Germany 2-2 Ukraine