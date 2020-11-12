Germany vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Germany resume their quest to top Group A4 of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League when they take on Ukraine at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday.

The two teams are level on six points from four games, with Die Mannschaft ahead due to their superior goal difference. Spain are a point ahead of them in command of the group, with Switzerland bottom of the pile.

Germany faced Switzerland in the previous round of the UEFA Nations League, with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry all scoring in a 3-3 draw at home.

A friendly against the Czech Republic was their first action in this international break, with Luca Waldschmidt's 13th-minute goal enough for a second string side to win 1-0.

Still many things to improve & to work on, but at least a victory 👍🏼🇩🇪 // Immer noch viele Dinge zu verbessern und zu erarbeiten, aber immerhin ein Sieg 👍🏼🇩🇪 @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/RH9ziUGzRg — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) November 11, 2020

Ukraine grabbed a historic 1-0 win over Spain in their previous Nations League fixture, with Viktor Tsigankov's 76th-minute winner enough to end Spain's 16-match unbeaten run.

The elation was tempered in this international break, however, after a 2-0 defeat to Poland in a friendly, albeit with a second-string defence.

Germany vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

Germany and Ukraine have met each other seven times in total, with the Eastern Europeans yet to defeat their more decorated opponents.

Die Mannschaft have won four times, including their previous UEFA Nations League game last month, with Germany winning 2-1 in Kyiv.

Germany form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Ukraine form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Germany vs Ukraine Team News

Germany

Joachim Low confirmed that most of the team that featured against the Czech Republic will not play in this game, so Jonas Hofmann's injury should not to concern the coach too much. Niklas Sule is back and ought to start alongside Antonio Rudiger, while Nico Schulz should replace Robin Gosens at left-back.

Leroy Sane may have a case for a start, but Low will probably stick to the XI that played against Switzerland.

Injuries: Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: Robin Gosens

Suspensions: None

Ukraine

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko (C)

Andriy Shevchenko admitted his side cannot compete with Germany and Spain on a technical level, noting that they need different ideas and tactics. This perhaps explains his omission of Yevhen Konoplyanka.

The AC Milan legend is likely to stick with the same XI that defeated Spain, although Oleksandr Zinchenko may replace Mykola Shaparenko in the middle of the park.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Germany vs Ukraine Predicted Lineups

Germany Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Neuer (GK); Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schulz; Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz; Timo Werner

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): George Bushchan (GK); Oleksandr Karavaev, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Evgen Makarenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Zubkov

Germany vs Ukraine Prediction

The last time Ukraine scored a goal on German soil was in 2001, with their current coach Andriy Shevchenko getting on the scoresheet in a 4-1 defeat. Clearly, the visitors are underdogs in this game. However, Germany have looked disjointed of late, with their defence not inspiring confidence at all.

Ukraine can make things tough for Germany, but the superior firepower of Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner should ultimately prevail.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Ukraine