Germany Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2023

Germany Women host Brazil Women at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in a friendly on Tuesday (April 11).

The two teams last met in July 2017 in a friendly, where Germany prevailed 3-1. The upcoming meeting is part of their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for July and August in Australia and New Zealand.

Germany are coming off a 1-0 win at Netherlands. DFB-Frauenteam will use this game as a sparring session ahead of their World Cup Group H clash with Colombia. The South American team have an almost similar playing style as Brazil's, with pundits tipping them as Germany’s main challengers in the group.

Brazil, meanwhile, face France in their second outing in Group F of the Women’s World Cup. The UEFA Euro 2022 semifinalists are another tough member of the group that also has Panama and Jamaica. Brazil will hope to use the friendly against Germany as a dress rehearsal for their clash with France – another European giant.

Selecao are winless in three games, losing the UEFA-CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima to England 4-2 on penalties. The last time Brazil beat Germany was in August 2008 at the Olympic Games. Their best outcome since then is a 1-1 friendly draw in April 2009.

Germany Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against Brazil.

The hosts have outscored Brazil 12-7 in their last five games across cmpetitions.

Germany have won thrice and drawn once in their last four home games.

Brazil have won thrice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Germany have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Brazil have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Germany – W-D-L-W-W; Brazil – L-L-L-W-W.

Germany Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

Germany are gifted with several top scorers who have maintained consistent performances over a long period. Alexandra Pop scored seven goals last year, while Klara Buhl and Lea Schuller netted six times apiece. Lina Maria Magull has four.

Brazil are a free-scoring side too, with Debinha leading with ten goals from last year, while Adriana and Bia Zaneratto boast nine and five goals respectively. Germany, though, come as the favoerites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Germany Women 3-1 Brazil Women

Germany Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Germany

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Germany to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Brazil to score - Yes

