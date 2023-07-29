Germany Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023 

Germany continue their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign against Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday (July 30).

The Germans kickstarted their campaign with a comprehensive 6-0 win over Morocco in their opening game last week. Alexandra Popp scored a first-half brace, while the Moroccans netted two second-half own goals in what was the biggest margin of victory on matchday one of the World Cup.

Colombia, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 win over Korea Republic. Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored first-half goals to guide the South Americans to victory.

The wins mean both sides sit joint top of Group H on three points apiece, with the Germans ahead on goal difference.

Germany Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between the two sides.

Germany have progressed from the group stage in their last eight World Cup campaigns.

Colombia have lost five of their nine previous games against European opposition.

Germany's last four games have produced at least three goals.

Eight of Germany's last 11 games have had at least two goals in the second half.

Colombia are unbeaten in four games (two draws), scoring at least twice in three games.

Germany Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

Germany are the second favorites to lift the World Cup, after the USA, and the emphatic nature of their win over Morocco highlighted their intent. A win will see them qualify for the knockouts, provided the game between Morocco and the Korea Republic finishes level.

Colombia, for their part, also claimed maximum points in their opening game, but they will face a significantly bigger threat in their second game. The Powerpuff Girls are looking to qualify for the knockouts for only the second time, and getting anything out of this game would represent a major coup for them.

Confidence will be running high in the German camp following their emphatic start to the tournament. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side should claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Germany 2-0 Colombia

Germany Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals