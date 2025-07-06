Germany Women vs Denmark Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2025

Germany Women continue their pursuit of a record-extending ninth European honor against Denmark Women as the sides clash on matchday two of Group C at the UEFA Women's European Championship 2025. Ranked third in the world, DFB-Frauen began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Poland, with Jule Brand and Lea Schuller netting apiece in the second half.

With that, their winning run extended to six games in all competitions and have kept a clean sheet in four of them, including the last three.

By contrast, Denmark went down 1-0 to Sweden, with Ingrid Angeldahl netting the only goal of the game in the 55th minute. It marked their second consecutive loss in all competitions and a third defeat in four matches.

Having lost out in the group stages of the Euros last time out, the Red and White must pick up a point at least to avoid a similar fate in this tournament too.

Germany Women vs Denmark Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Germany Women and Denmark Women meet for the fifth time at the Euros. Their previous four clashes have seen them share the spoils with two wins for each.

In the last edition of the Euros, Germany Women and Denmark Women met in the group stages, with the former winning 4-0.

DFB-Frauen have won their last six official games in a row, keeping a clean sheet in their most recent three.

Denmark Women have lost their last two official games and three of their last four.

Germany Women are ranked third in the world, while Denmark Women are nine places adrift, according to the latest Women's FIFA World Ranking.

Germany Women vs Denmark Women Prediction

Germany Women are on a roll this year, and their sublime form has continued in the Euros too, as they comfortably saw off Poland in their campaign opener.

Denmark Women have struggled lately and their vulnerabilities were seen once again this week. DFB-Frauen should win this one and seal their place in the next round of the Women's Euros.

Prediction: Germany Women 2-0 Denmark Women

Germany Women vs Denmark Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Germany Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

