Germany Women vs Denmark Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 kicks off with a set of matches this week as Germany take on Denmark on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to step up in this fixture.

Denmark have been fairly inconsistent over the past year and will need to work hard to qualify for the knock-outs. The Danish outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Norway last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Germany, on the other hand, are in impressive form at the moment and have a point to prove this year. Die Mannschaft thrashed Switzerland by a 7-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this game.

Germany Women vs Denmark Women Head-to-Head

Germany have a slight edge over Denmark and have won three of the seven matches played between the two teams. Denmark have managed two victories against Germany and will look to level the scales on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Denmark. Germany were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Germany Women form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Denmark Women form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Germany Women vs Denmark Women Team News

Germany Women

Merle Frohms has been impressive over the past year and could start in goal for her side. Germany are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark Women

Pernille Harder is Denmark's record goalscorer and will likely lead her side's forward line. The Danes will need to field the best team at their disposal against a strong opponent.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Germany Women vs Denmark Women Predicted XI

Germany Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Merle Frohms; Giulia Gwinn, Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Felicitas Rauch; Lena Oberdorf, Sara Dabritz; Svenja Huth, Lina Magull, Klara Buhl; Lea Schuller

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lene Christensen; Simone Boye, Stine Ballisager Pedersen, Katrine Veje; Sara Thrige, Sanne Troelsgaard, Sofie Junge Pedersen, Sofie Svava; Pernille Harder, Stine Larsen, Signe Bruun

Germany Women vs Denmark Women Prediction

Germany have excellent players in their ranks and will want to make their mark at the Euros. The likes of Lea Schuller and Klara Buhl are in impressive form at the moment and will need to step up on Friday.

Denmark can pack a punch on their day but were poor against Norway last week. Germany are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Germany Women 2-1 Denmark Women

