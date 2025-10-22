Germany Women vs France Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Germany Women and France Women will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Nations League semifinal tie on Friday (October 24th), three months after squaring off in the Euros. The game will be played at Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The hosts have not been in action since suffering a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the UEFA Women's Euro semifinal in July. The game ended in a goalless draw in regulation time, prompting extra time. Aitana Bonmati scored the match-winner in the 11th minute.

France, meanwhile, fell to a penalty shootout defeat to the Germans in the Euros quarterfinal. They were handed a numerical advantage when Kathrin Hendrich was sent off in the 13th minute and Grace Geyoro converted from the resultant penalty. Sjoeke Nusken equalized in the 15th minute before missing a 69th-minute penalty. The Germans ultimately progressed with a 6-5 victory in the shootout.

Les Bleues will turn their attention to the Nations League, having booked their spot in the last four as Group 2 winners. Germany also topped Group 1 to get here.

Germany Women vs France Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have eight wins from the last 18 head-to-head games. France were victorious five times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

France's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with four games producing three goals or more.

The last five head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Germany form guide (regulation time): D-D-L-W-W ; France form guide (regulation time): D-W-W-W-W

; France form guide (regulation time): Germany dropped two places to fifth spot in the lastest FIFA Women's World Ranking. France climbed four spots to sixth place.

Germany Women vs France Women Prediction

Germany will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out in the Euro semifinal. DFB-Frauenteam can draw inspiration from their gritty display in the last head-to-head games wherein they held on to advance despite playing for almost two hours with a numerical disadvantage.

France continue to search for their first major piece of silverware. They will resume their latest quest to buck this trend in this match, but have won just one of the last four head-to-head games.

We expect the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Germany Women 2-1 France Women

Germany Women vs France Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

