Germany Women vs Morocco Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24, 2023  

Germany and Morocco kickstart their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday (July 24).

The Germans are coming off a shock 3-2 defeat against Zambia in a friendly a fortnight ago. All five goals came in the second half, with Zambia racing into a two-goal lead by the 54th minute. However, Germany drew level with two goals in injury time. A dramatic end to the game saw Barbra Banda complete her brace, including the winner in the 12th minute of injury time.

Morocco, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Jamaica. The Lionesses of Atlas are participating in the World Cup for the first time. They qualified for the competition in Australia/New Zealand with a runner-up finish at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Germany have played every edition of the Mundial and comfortably topped their qualification group with 27 points from ten games. Colombia and South Korea complete the quartet of teams in Group H of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Germany Women vs Morocco Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Germany have qualified for the knockouts in their last eight appearances.

Ten of Morocco's last 11 games, including the last eight, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Germany have lost one of their 24 group stage games (20 wins) at the World Cup.

Germany have won all five World Cup games against African opposition without conceding.

Germany Women vs Morocco Women Prediction

This game is inarguably one of the biggest mismatches of the World Cup, with the two sides having vastly contrasting pedigrees. Germany are second in the world rankings and are two-time world champions, while Morocco are the second-lowest ranked side in the tournament and making their World Cup debut.

However, the World Cup has thrown up its fair share of upsets. England laboured to a narrow win against Haiti despite being the overwhelming favourites.

Germany are unlikely to underestimate their opponents, having been stung by Zambia in a friendly before the World Cup. Nevertheless, the Germans should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Germany 3-0 Morocco

Germany Women vs Morocco Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Germany to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Penalty to be awarded