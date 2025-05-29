Germany Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30th 2025

Germany Women and the Netherlands Women will battle for three points in a crucial UEFA Women's Nations League clash on Friday (May 30th). The game will be played at Weserstadion.

The home side will be looking to build on the 6-1 thrashing they handed to Scotland at home last time out in the Nations League in April. They had to do it the hard way, having gone behind to Caroline Weir's 40th-minute strike. Selina Cerci sparked off a second half blitz with a brace before completing the rout with her hat-trick in the 76th minute. Giovanna Hoffmann scored a brace and Laura Freigang also scored in the 67th minute.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback away win over Austria in their last outing. They went behind to Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller's ninth-minute strike but Wieke Kaptein equalized less than a minute later. Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema scored second half goals to complete the comeback.

The respective wins left both nations joint-top of Group 1 with 10 points garnered from four games.

Germany Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have seven wins from 10 head-to-head games.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February 2025 when both sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

The Netherlands' last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Germany's last eight games have produced over 2.5 goals, with seven games in this run witnessing goals at both ends.

Germany form guide: W-W-W-D- L Netherlands form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Germany Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

Germany have been emphatic in attack in the Nations League, having scored 16 goals in four games played so far. They have been by far the more dominant side in this fixture, winning each of the last three.

The Netherlands, for their part, have somewhat fallen from their standards from a few years ago. They have scored at least two goals in all the games they have played in the Nations League, while their last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

The result in this fixture will determine who finishes top and advances to the semifinal of the Nations League. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Germany Women 3-1 Netherlands Women

Germany Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

