Germany Women vs Poland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4th 2025 

Germany Women and Poland Women will battle for three points in a 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship clash on Friday (July 4th). The game will be played at Kybunpark.

The Germans have not been in action since thrashing Austria 6-0 away from home in their final game of the UEFA Women's Nations League in June. All six goals were scored in the second half, with Lea Schuller, Selina Cerci, Klara Buhl and Laura Freigang scoring a goal each with Sydney Lohmann netting a brace.

Poland, meanwhile, finalized preparations for the Euros with a 4-0 victory in a friendly over Ukraine. Klaudia Jedlinska gave them a halftime lead with her 14th-minute goal. Paulina Tomasiak, Kayla Adamek and Milena Kokosz scored a goal each after the break to complete the rout.

The white and reds booked their spot at the Euros with a 2-0 aggregate win over Austria in the playoffs. Germany finished top of their qualification group. Denmark and Sweden are the other nations alongside Germany and Poland in Group C.

Germany Women vs Poland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Qualifiers for this tournament. Germany won both games by a 7-2 aggregate victory.

Four of Poland's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Germany's last 10 games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Poland are unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning 10 games in thiis sequence.

Germany have kept 16 clean sheets in 21 historical group stage games at the Women's European Championship.

Poland are making their debut at the Women's Euro.

Germany Women vs Poland Women Prediction

Germany are by far the most dominant and successful side in this tournament, having been crowned European champions a record eight times. DFB-Frauen have four goals or more in each of their last five games and are defensively resolute too, scoring 16 goals since last conceding.

Debutants, Poland did not get an adjustory period before being thrown into the deep end. They opened the scoring in both qualification games but ended up conceding seven.

Germany women have won 16 of 21 group stage games at the Euros and are the overwhelming favorites here. A comfortable victory and clean sheet is a backable option for the Germans.

Prediction: Germany Women 4-0 Poland Women

Germany Women vs Poland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 -Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Germany to win both halves

