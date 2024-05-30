Germany Women vs Poland Women prediction, preview, team news and more | 2025 UEFA Women's Euro qualifiers 

  • home icon
By Ume Elvis
Modified May 30, 2024 05:01 GMT
Germany v Iceland - UEFA Women
Germany Women host Poland Women on Friday.

Germany and Poland trade tackles in a 2025 UEFA Women's Euro qualifier on Friday (May 31). The hosts are coming off a 3-1 home win over Iceland in April.

All four goals came in the first half. Lea Schuller scored a brace to put the Germans two goals up by the 34th minute before Lena Oberdorf scored in first-half injury time. Hlin Eiriksdottir found the back of the net for the visitors.

Poland, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Austria. Sarah Puntigam, Lilli Purtscheller and Eileen Campbell scored for the visitors, while Ewelina Kamczyk scored for the Poles.

The defeat left the white and reds at the foot of Group 4 on zero points after two games, while Germany lead the way with six points.

Germany Women vs Poland Women Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Germany form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Poland form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Germany Women vs Poland Women Team News

Germany Women

Captain Alexandra Popp headlines the list of players called up for the qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Poland Women

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Germany Women vs Poland Women Predicted XIs

Germany Women (4-2-3-1): Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); Sarai Linder, Bibi, Kathrin Hendrich, Giulia Gwinn; Lena Oberdorf, Elisa Senss; Lea Schuller, Sjoeske Nusken, Jule Brand; Alexandra Popp

Poland Women (4-3-3): Katarzyna Kiedrzynek (GK); Martyna Wiankowscka, Oliwia Wos, Malgorzata Mesjasz, Sylwia Matysik; Ewelina Kamczyk, Wiktoria Zieniewicz, Dominika Grabowska; Klaudia Jedlinska, Ewa Pajor, Natalia Padilla

Germany Women vs Poland Women Prediction

Germany have had a barren trophy spell in the last decade, culminating in a shock group-stage elimination at the Women's World Cup last year. They finished runners-up at the last Women's Euro and are the record winners of the tournament with eight titles.

However, DFB-Frauenteam have not won the tournament since 2013. They have made a 100% winning start to the qualifiers and are the overwhelming favourites here. Poland are the heavy underdogs and are unlikely to pose much of a threat in Rostock.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner. Expect the hosts to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Germany Women 4-0 Poland Women

