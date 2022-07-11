Germany Women vs Spain Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 features a high-profile fixture this week as Spain take on Germany in a Group B clash on Tuesday. The two European giants have impressive squads at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Germany are at the top of their group on goal difference at the moment and have been impressive this year. Die Mannschaft eased past Denmark by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Spain, on the other hand, are in second place in their group and will look to move ahead of their opponents in the table. La Furia Roja thrashed Finland by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Germany Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head

Germany have an impressive record against Spain and have won two of the four matches played between the two teams. Spain have never defeated Germany in an official fixture and will want to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in February this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Germany Women form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Spain Women form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Germany Women vs Spain Women Team News

Germany Women

Lea Schuller found the back of the net against Denmark and will lead the line yet again on Tuesday. Germany are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain Women

Jenni Hermoso sustained a knee injury last month and has been ruled out of the tournament. Alexia Putellas is also injured and will not be available for selection at the Euros.

Injured: Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Germany Women vs Spain Women Predicted XI

Germany Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Merle Frohms; Giulia Gwinn, Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Felicitas Rauch; Lena Oberdorf, Sara Dabritz; Svenja Huth, Lina Magull, Klara Buhl; Lea Schuller

Spain Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Panos; Ona Battle, Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon, Leila Ouahabi; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Patricia Guijarro; Lucia Garcia, Mariona Caldentey, Esther Gonzalez

Germany Women vs Spain Women Prediction

Spain have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and are in excellent form at the moment. The Iberian giants are missing two of their best players at the Euros and will need to step up in the coming weeks.

Germany can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive record against their opponents on Tuesday. Spain have been the better team this year, however, and hold the upper hand in this match.

Prediction: Germany Women 2-3 Spain Women

