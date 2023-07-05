Germany Women vs Zambia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 7, 2023 

Germany Women and Zambia Women square off in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday (July 7).

Germany are coming off a 2-1 win over Vietnam in a friendly a fortnight ago. Paulina Krunbiegel and Janina Minge scored in either half to inspire the win, while Thanh Nha Nguyen Tin scored a late consolation for the Vietnamese.

Zambia, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 friendly draw against Switzerland. The Zambians took a 3-1 lead into the break, courtesy of Barbra Banda's first-half goal and assist. However, goals after the break from Seraina Piubel and Coumba Sow ensured that both sides canceled each other out.

Friday's game will serve as the final pre-tournament friendly for both nations before partaking in the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. Zambia have been grouped alongside Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in Group C, while Germany are in Group G with Colombia, Morocco and South Korea.

Germany Women vs Zambia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Zambia's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Germany's last nine games have produced at least three goals.

Zambia have conceded at least twice in four of their last five games.

Germany have not had consecutive wins since November 2022.

Zambia are making their debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Germany Women vs Zambia Women Prediction

Germany are arguably the second favourites to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, behind the United States.

The two-time champions have been below par in recent months, though, sauntering to a narrow win against Vietnam last time out. They will look to register consecutive wins for the first time in seven months to boost their confidence heading into the Mundial.

Zambia, meanwhile, have more tapered expectations, but the manner of their 3-3 draw against Switzerland would have given the Copper Queens the belief that they can strut their stuff with the best in the world.

There's an exponential gulf in class and pedigree between the two nations, evidenced by the fact that Zambia are only making their World Cup debut while Germany are two-time world champions. Considering the same, even though it's a friendly, the Germans should claim a routine win.

Prediction: Zambia 0-3 Germany

Germany Women vs Zambia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Germany to score over 1.5 goals

