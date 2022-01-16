"Get some fresh young talent in" - Roy Keane suggests Manchester United should build their squad around Cristiano Ronaldo and two more key players

Roy Keane has urged his former side Manchester United to build a team around Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes for the future. This comes after United's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Roy Keane has urged his former side to have a rebuild under a new manager next season. The 50-year-old player turned-pundit wants the Red Devils to offload some of their senior players who are nearing the end of their respective contracts. These include Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, who all have just six months remaining on their deals and are on high wages.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via the Mirror), Roy Keane said:

"Bruno sure, people like Ronaldo, Varane, there are some good young players there. If a top coach comes in - at least for a good starting point - there are senior players there, at least their contracts are nearly up you can move them on, get some fresh young talent in at United."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "How many would I keep? I don't know, I really don't."



Roy Keane is unsure of what players Manchester United can count on at the moment 🗣 "How many would I keep? I don't know, I really don't."Roy Keane is unsure of what players Manchester United can count on at the moment https://t.co/nyp3Yvq6SO

Manchester United had a busy summer transfer window prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils bought in three crucial players in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. Despite the quality arrivals, United have found it difficult to find consistent form in the Premier League.

Following their 2-2 draw against Villa, the Red Devils are seventh in the league table, having amassed 32 points from 20 matches. They are currently five points behind West Ham United who occupy fourth place in the standings.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo have a long-term future at Manchester United?

Roy Keane has named Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the players whom the next manager should build the team around. However, the Portuguese forward is not getting any younger, and will turn 37 years old next month.

When he arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021, Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with the club. This means that the 36-year-old forward's contract will come to the end at the end of next season. Manchester United could extend Ronaldo's contract by another year depending on his output in the 2022-23 season.

There is also the question of the Red Devils not qualifying for next season's Champions League, which could prompt Ronaldo to leave the club early.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Manchester United's season Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Manchester United's season 😡 https://t.co/Zt7GV2MflU

Also Read Article Continues below

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 14 times in 21 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice as many goals as United's second-highest scorer which is Bruno Fernandes (7 goals).

Edited by S Chowdhury