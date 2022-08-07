"Get your chequebook out!" - Ex-Premier League midfielder sends transfer message to Jurgen Klopp after 2-2 Fulham draw 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes Liverpool need to sign a new midfielder after Thiago Alcantara picked up an injury in the club's opening Premier League game of the season against Fulham. The Spaniard was substituted after 50 minutes at Craven Cottage after getting injured and was replaced by 19-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliot.

Liverpool endured a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham. They produced a lackluster first-half display and were punished when Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead in the 32nd minute.

Darwin Nunez came on as a second-half substitute and immediately made an impact and he scored the equalizer for Klopp's side in the 64th minute.

Mitrovic restored Fulham's lead in the 72nd minute from the penalty spot before Mohamed Salah equalized once again from Liverpool in the 80th minute.

Despite their slow start to the campaign, it is the Reds' midfield injury crisis that has caught the attention of Jamie O'Hara. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for a lengthy period due to a hamstring injury.

Naby Keita and Curtis Jones missed the game against Fulham due to illness and a calf injury, respectively. Klopp's side ended the game against Fulham with Elliot, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner as their midfield trio, which has led O'Hara to believe that Liverpool need to sign a new midfielder.

"After the Thiago injury, Liverpool's midfield ended up being Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Harvey Elliot, come on, get your chequebook out! You've got to sign a midfielder because if Thiago picks up more injuries, they're struggling!", O'Hara told talkSPORT.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Liverpool's injury worries mount as Thiago Alcantara goes off holding his hamstring after 50 minutes in their Premier League opener at Fulham trib.al/ECvH7ik Liverpool's injury worries mount as Thiago Alcantara goes off holding his hamstring after 50 minutes in their Premier League opener at Fulham trib.al/ECvH7ik

James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara are in their thirties and approaching the end of their careers, and could therefore struggle to play week in week out. Jurgen Klopp could, therefore, consider signing a young midfielder before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out signing a midfielder despite Liverpool's injury crisis

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out signing a new midfielder despite Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones being ruled out of action against Fulham due to injury and illness, and Thiago Alcantara's recent injury blow.

As per the Daily Mail, the German believes his side have enough midfielders but have been unlucky with regards to injuries to key players. The former Borussia Dortmund manager also revealed that the Merseyside club will not panick and are unlikely to sign a new midfielder before the close of the transfer window.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield "We have enough [midfielders]... A transfer must make sense now and in the long term... We have 8 midfielders..."



🗣 Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's midfield options and injuries. "We have enough [midfielders]... A transfer must make sense now and in the long term... We have 8 midfielders..."🗣 Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's midfield options and injuries. https://t.co/vJSDX2h9zy

The club could, therefore, depend on youngsters like Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho to produce the goods on a regular basis and take up more responsibility in the coming weeks. The teenage duo are seen as the future of Liverpool, but are likely to play a more prominent role during the opening stages of this season due to the circumstances.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far