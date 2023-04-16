Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as Barca fail to score for the third consecutive game | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona and Getafe played out a 0-0 draw in La Liga on Sunday, April 16. Despite dropping two points, the visitors still lead La Liga by 11 points.

Getafe entered this contest on the back of just two wins in their last five games across competitions. Having failed to win or even score in their last two outings, Quique Sanchez Flores' men were looking to put in a respectable performance against the visitors.

Barca, on the other hand, have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games across competitions. During that run, however, they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage as Real Madrid hammered them 4-0 to secure a 4-1 aggregate win. Xavi Hernandez fielded a strong lineup as they looked to continue their dominance in the league.

As they do, Barcelona made a positive start to the first period and looked to dominate possession to create goalscoring opportunities. They had 67% of the ball in the first period but did not use it so well in the final third. Barca attempted seven shots but hit the target just twice in a lackluster performance in the final third. Luckily for them, Getafe were much worse.

Barcelona's front three of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde put in a good effort and made smart runs to progress the game. What let them down, however, was their lack of a cutting-edge in front of goal.

Getafe and Barcelona were deadlocked at 0-0 after a relatively one-sided first half.

The second-half story read much the same for both teams as they lacked any attacking creativity whatsoever. Barcelona attempted the same number of shots as the first period but hit the target one time fewer in a poor display. Despite multiple changes by either side, nobody was able to break the deadlock as the game ended in a goalless draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from this contest.

#5. Barcelona were wasteful in the final third

Much like their goalless draw against Girona last time around, Barca struggled to get going in the final third. Their ability to create goalscoring chances seems to have stagnated in the last few weeks as they have now failed to find the back of the net in their last three games across competitions.

With seven shots in the first half, Barcelona looked threatening on the break but failed to convert their chances in front of goal. They hit the target just twice in a drab first-half display. Things got worse as Barca hit the target just once with the same number of shots in the second period.

#4. Getafe did not need to play out of their skins for a point

For an outsider or someone who could not watch this game live, it may seem like underdogs Getafe dug deep and gave it their all to secure a hard-fought point. However, this was far from true as they barely hit fourth gear since Barcelona were so wasteful in possession.

Despite having nearly 70% of the ball throughout the game, Barca were unable to muster serious efforts on goal. Their defenders, too, did not have to put in an extraordinary effort either as the visitors looked off-color going forward.

#3. Barcelona have failed to score for the third consecutive game

Xavi and his men seemed to be flying high after they defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals in March. However, they were humbled 4-0 in the return leg and were knocked out of the competition in humiliating fashion on April 6.

Since then, Barca have now played three games including that mauling but have failed to score in each of these games. What is worse, and probably worrying, is that they have not even looked threatening like they did just a month ago.

Should they continue to dip in this way, Real Madrid could be gifted an outside opportunity to make a comeback in the title race.

#2. Ansu Fati completed 100 games for Barca

Twenty-year-old forward Ansu Fati celebrated an important milestone in his career but unfortunately could not do so with a win.

He came on as a substitute midway through the second period and put in a decent performance. He won one duel and completed one dribble during his time on the pitch.

#1. Barcelona still hold the upper hand in the title race

Despite dropping two crucial points against Getafe, the visitors are still in pole position and are firm favorites to clinch the La Liga crown come the end of the season.

Both Real and Barcelona have now played 29 games this season. With nine games still to go, the teams are currently separated by 11 points - a gap that is very difficult for Los Blancos to close.

However, given their history, they will not let Barcelona off the hook easily and will fight until the last day of the season.

