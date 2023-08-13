Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: Barca Player Ratings from an ill-tempered goalless draw with three red cards | La Liga 2023-24

Barcelona were held to a frustrating draw by a determined Getafe side in La Liga on Sunday, August 13.

Getafe entered this contest on the back of four wins out of six games during preseason. Their last game was a 4-1 thumping of Dutch side Vitesse in a friendly played just over a week ago. Jose Bordalas and his men were eager to get off to a good start against the defending champions.

Barca, on the other hand, won four of their five preseason games, with their last outing being a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy final. Xavi Hernandez named a competitive lineup for the season-opener as they looked to make a strong start to defending their crown.

Xavi Hernandez named a strong lineup for Barcelona's first game of the season.

The first half was a tense affair, which saw five cards being dished out, with one of them being a straight red card. Despite dominating possession, Barcelona were unable to find a way past Getafe's resolute defense. They had 76% of the ball and attempted six shots, with three on target. The hosts attempted four shots with two on target.

There were several stoppages in the half which broke both teams' momentum and led to frustration among the players. Raphinha was clearly one the more frustrated heads as he lost his cool and lashed out at Gaston Alvarez with his elbow and was promptly sent off by the referee. Ten minutes were added at the end of the half but neither side were able to trouble the scorekeeper and headed into the break at 0-0.

The second half was a similar ill-tempered affair which saw three yellow cards and two red cards being dished out - one of which was for Barcelona manager Xavi. The hosts were also reduced to 10 men as Jaime Mata received a second yellow card. Despite dominating possession yet again, the visitors simply could not find a way past Getafe's defense.

Both managers made multiple changes to try and alter the course of the game but were unsuccessful in their attempts. The referee added nine minutes of stoppage time but neither side could find a winner as the game ended in a stalemate.

On that note, let's take a look at Barcelona's player ratings.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Ter Stegen had a decent game between the sticks as he made two saves to deny Getafe and passed the ball with 100% accuracy.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

Araujo had a shaky start to the game and even bizarrely handled the ball while it was still in play, but miraculously escaped a booking. He won eight duels, making two interceptions and two tackles. He also played one key pass and four long balls.

Jules Kounde - 8/10

Kounde was solid in defense, winning seven of his nine duels. He also made seven clearances and one interception. The Frenchman was good on the ball and helped Barca's attack, playing four key passes and six long balls.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Christensen had a decent game at the back and distributed the ball with 98% accuracy.

Alejandro Balde - 7/10

Balde was active as usual bombing up and down the left flank. He won five duels, making three clearances and two tackles. He also played one long ball.

Pedri - 7.5/10

Pedri put in a combative display in the center of the park, winning all five of his duels and playing three key passes. He also completed all three of his dribble attempts and saw his only shot get blocked.

Oriol Romeu - 7/10

Romeu was a solid physical presence for Barcelona in midfield and helped prevent Getafe's players from creating chances by passing through their lines.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

De Jong had a good game in midfield, winning 12 duels and making three clearances. He also played one key pass and two long balls.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5/10

Gundogan had a relatively quiet night and was subbed off with 10 minutes of regular time left in the second period.

Raphinha - 5.5/10

Raphinha put his team's plans of winning the game in jeopardy as he was sent off for a reckless elbow to an opponent's head in the spur of the moment.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5/10

Lewandowski had a rare off night in front of goal as he attempted just two shots which did not trouble David Soria in goal. He also won five duels and played one long ball.

Substitutes

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli - 6.5/10

Ezzalzouli replaced Christensen at the break and put in a good performance.

Lamine Yamal - 7/10

Having starred in their previous game, Yamal showed more glimpses of his talent in a good cameo for Barcelona.

Gavi - 6.5/10

Gavi replaced Gundogan late in the game and was booked for complaining to the referee about one of his decisions.

Ansu Fati - 6.5/10

Ansu Fati came on late in the game as he replaced Pedri. He had a decent cameo.