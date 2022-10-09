Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Eder Militao's header seals the deal for Los Blancos | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium on Saturday, October 8.

Los Blancos scored the only goal of the game within just three minutes as Eder Militao headed one past David Soria following a perfect corner-kick by Luka Modric.

Real Madrid looked in complete control following the opener and kept looking for their second of the night. They kept creating beautiful sequences but just could not find the net as they failed to keep their shots on target.

The visitors kept bombing down the wings with Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde on the right and Vinicius on the left giving the hosts no respite.

Real Madrid started the second half in similar fashion. Rodrygo, Vinicius and Luka Modric combined for a great chance but ultimately failed to beat Soria. Rodrygo even scored one close to the hour mark as he chipped one in after receiving the ball from Valverde, but was ruled out for offside by VAR.

With the game still 1-0, both sides looked to get one over their opponents. Quique Sanchez Flores made a series of substitutions in the hope of turning the tide but eventually Los Blancos sealed all three points.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit: Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr tussles it out against Luis Milla.

Vinicius Jr enjoyed a great game against Getafe. The Brazilian was all over the left flank, causing all sorts of trouble for the hosts. His slick feet and pacy transitions proved too hot to handle for the Getafe defenders.

Vincius won 12 duels, completed six dribbles, won two tackles, made three recoveries and created three chances throughout the game. The 22-year-old was the most fouled player (4) in the game. His link-up play with his fellow national Rodrygo up front was a treat to watch.

#4 Flop: Djene (Getafe)

Djene had a game to forget as he failed to make any impact against Real Madrid. The skipper struggled throughout the entirety of the game as he needed constant help from Damian Suarez and Domingos Duarte to deal with Vinicius Jr.

Djene was very conservative with his approach and avoided committing himself. He won none of his duels and attempted no tackles throughout the game. He had the least touches (33) of any outfield player who completed 90 minutes of the game.

#3 Hit: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric came out with another top performance against Getafe. The Croatian international was in complete control at center alongside Aurelien Tchouameni. His work rate was exemplary, as he had 110 touches on the night and completed 85 passes with an accuracy of 88%. His link-up play in the center maintained the tempo of the game.

Modric even set up Eder Militao from a corner-kick for Real Madrid's only goal of the game. Following exclusion from the squad against Osasuna, he seems well rested and looks all geared for their next league game against FC Barcelona.

#2 Flop: Enes Unal (Getafe)

Enes Unal dropped a stinker against Real Madrid as he was nowhere to be seen. He never looked threatening up front. Unal lost 10 duels and was dispossessed twice throughout the game. His connection with his fellow forward Borja Mayoral was non-existent.

The 25-year-old failed to cause any sort of trouble for the visitors. Quique Sanchez Flores decided to take off the Turkish international and replaced him with Juanmi Latasa in the 86th minute of the game.

#1 Hit: Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Eder Militao celebrates after scoring a goal,

Eder Militao had the perfect game for the visitors. The Brazilian international scored the all-important goal of the game to secure all three points for his side. Besides that, he was astute defensively and slotted in perfectly at the back with Antonio Rudiger. This game marked his 100th appearance for Los Blancos.

Militao won seven duels, made seven recoveries, made five clearances, won two tackles, made two interceptions, completed two dribbles and created one chance throughout his stay on the pitch. The 24-year-old was taken off in favor of Nacho Fernandez in the 83rd minute of the game.

