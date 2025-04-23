Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Spanish champions win to keep pace with Barcelona

Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Getafe to keep pace with LaLiga table-toppers Barcelona, with six games left in the season. The reigning champions secured the win, thanks to a 21st-minute strike from Arda Guler, to sit four points behind Barca, who have 76 points.
Real Madrid player ratings
Thibaut Courtois- 7/10
The Belgian goalkeeper had a fine game for Los Blancos, as he recorded a clean sheet. He made two saves and completed 19 of 30 passes.
Francisco Garcia- 7/10
The Spanish defender had a good game for Real Madrid in their narrow win. He won five of 12 duels and one tackle, and made two recoveries.
Raul Asencio- 8/10
The Spanish defender had another solid game for the Spanish giants. He completed 51 of 55 passes, made four recoveries, and won six out of seven duels.
David Alaba- 7/10
The Austrian defender had a good game for the visitors alongside Raul Asencio. He completed 37 of 39 passes, made two recoveries, and won one of his two duels.
Lucas Vazquez- 7.5/10
The veteran defender had a fabulous game for the incumbent Spanish champions in their win. He won four tackles and nine out of 12 duels, and created one chance.
Federico Valverde- 7/10
The Uruguayan star had a decent outing for Real Madrid on the road. He made four recoveries, one tackle, and won the solitary duel he entered.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 7/10
The French midfielder had a good game for Los Blancos against Getafe to keep them in the title chase with Barcelona. He completed 64 of 69 passes, made two recoveries, and won five of 12 duels.
Arda Guler- 8.5/10
The Turkish star proved to be the match winner for Real Madrid in their 1-0 win. He completed the most passes in the match (67), created three chances, and won five out of eight duels to help the incumbent champions keep pace with Barcelona in their quest to retain the title.
Brahim Diaz- 7.5/10
The Moroccan star had a solid game for The Spanish giants and did enough to help them keep pace with table-topping Barcelona. He completed 33 of 37 passes, three dribbles, and won seven out of 10 duels.
Endrick - 7/10
The Brazilian teenager had a disappointing game while leading the line against Getafe. He managed 13 touches in 64 minutes and lost three out of four duels.
Vinicius Jr- 8/10
The Brazilian forward had a good game for Real Madrid and did his best to help his side keep pace with Barcelona atop the LaLiga table. He completed the most dribbles in the game (five), created three chances, and won eight out of 10 duels.
Real Madrid Substitutes
Eduardo Camavinga- 7.5/10
The Frenchman came on at halftime and was a solid addition to the Los Blancos team. He created one chance, won two tackles, made six recoveries, and won six out of eight duels.
Jude Bellinghsam- 6/10
The English star came on in the second half for Real Madrid but did little to affect the game. He won one out of two duels and completed six out of 10 passes from 13 touches.
Rodrygo- 6/10
The Brazilian came on in the second half and did enough to help his side in their narrow victory. He made two recoveries but lost four out of five duels.
Daniel Ceballos-NA
The former Real Betis star came on late in the game and lacked the time to affect the game.