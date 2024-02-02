Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid: 5 hits and flops as Los Blancos return to the top | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 in La Liga on Thursday (February 1) as Joselu's double helped them return to the top of the table.

Los Blancos started brightly, with Vinicius Junior causing a few nervy moments in the opposition half, before breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute through Joselu.

Getafe looked to find a response. Mason Greenwood fired his shot just wide from the right, while Borja Mayoral sliced his effort against the upright late on before Joselu doubled Madrid's lead 10 minutes into the second half.

With a sixth straight top-flight win, Real Madrid are in pole position with 57 points from 22 games, two ahead of Girona, and 10 clear of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Getafe remain tenth with 29 points.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Joselu (Real Madrid)

Following successfull spells at Alaves and Espanyol, Joselu returned to Real Madrid last summer and has continued his fine run of form. He bagged two more goals to bring his tally up to 12 for the season across competitions.

Having struck in the reverse at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spaniard came back to haunt Getafe at the Coliseum. He fired Los Blancos in front inside 15 minutes with a sumptous header from close range off a Lucas Vazquez cross.

Ten minutes into the second half, Joselu doubled their advantage with a clinical strike into the bottom right corner after receiving a pass from Vinicius Junior inside the box.

Flop: Damian Suarez (Getafe)

Although much of their attacks came from the right, Real Madrid enjoyed a good spell down the left too. Damian Suarez was unable to cope with Madrid's intensity and attacking press, whole Vinicius bamboozled him with his electric speed and trickery.

In the opening minute of the clash, Suarez had brought down Vinicius by getting a hand to his face while attempting to impede his run, but the Brazilian ace was back on his feet quickly. Overall, the right-back was dribbled past six times, reflecting his lack of pace off the ball.

Suarez's sloppiness also saw him lose possession 19 times and he misplaced quite a few passes. He looked to wrestle back the ball with 13 ground duels but won only thrice.

Hit: Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

Getafe's right-back might have put up a shoddy display, but Real Madrid's had a terrific evening. Lucas Vasquez was a revelation down the right flank with his marauding runs and devastating crosses, one of which set up Joselu for the opener.

Full of vigour and valour, the Spaniard was the creative inspiration for the visitors. His eye for pass was top-notch, and he read the game brilliantly to link up attacks. Vazquez laid four key passes and sent in eight long balls, completing four.

Flop: Borja Mayoral (Getafe)

Coming into the game off 14 league goals for the season, the highest in the division, alongside Jude Bellingham and Artem Dovbyk, Borja Mayoral was expected to pose Real Madrid a big threat.

Instead, the former Los Blancos player cut an isolated figure up front. Devoid of proper service and little contribution off the ball, Mayoral was hardly seen. His noteable moment was slicing a glorious chance against the upright from close range, with the goal in sight.

Hit: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Despite winning the Copa del Rey last season, Carlo Ancelotti's future at Madrid was subject to speculation, given their poor defence of the La Liga and Champions League titles. Nonetheless, the Italian remained in the job, signing a contract extension, and is on course for more trophies.

With the Supercupa Espana already in the bag, Real Madrid have a record-extending 36th top-flight crown in sight; their Champions League campaign is also active.

All of that have been without any new striker following Karim Benzema's departure in the summer. Many expected Madrid to struggle for goals, but that hasn't been the case. If anything, the Whites are playing some of their best football as Don Carlo weaves his magic again.