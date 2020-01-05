Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: 5 hits and flops from the game | La Liga 2019-20

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid kicked off their new year with a hard-fought 0-3 away win in an intense game over their southern rivals, Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Two almost identical goals from set-piece situations, with defender Raphael Varane playing a role in both and a late tap-in by Luka Modric, earned them all the three points from this fixture, as they provisionally went atop the La Liga standings.

Despite the hosts being the dominant side in the initial 45 minutes, they didn't have anything to show for all their hard work. Los Blancos scored their first goal completely against the run of the play and though it seemed as if Varane had got the final touch, it was finally adjudged as an own goal via Getafe No.1 David Soria.

The home side played their characteristic physical game and started off the game with guns blazing, getting the better of Zinedine Zidane's men in every aspect of the game, but lacked decisiveness in front of the goal.

Thibaut Courtois had one of the best games for Real Madrid and was unbeatable between the sticks in the first half.

Nope. 🤚



Courtois begins the new decade just as he finished the last! 📛#GetafeRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/sHISPclJKP — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 4, 2020

So, with Real Madrid keeping the pressure on Barcelona in the title race with their 11th win of the season, here we present the five hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit: Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

Ferland Mendy stepped up in absence of veteran Marcelo on the left-hand side of the defence, by putting in an impressive performance for Los Merengues in today's fixture against Getafe.

He was very quick on his feet, rarely committed an error when in possession and kept both Jaime Mata and Fayçal Fajr in check.

But his most important contribution of the game in the form of the crucial assist for the opening goal. He was present at the right place at the right time, collecting the clearance following a free-kick and sending in a peach of a cross that eventually found it's way into the net, with Soria diverting it into his net.

