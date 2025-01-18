Getafe 1-1 Barcelona: Blaugrana Player Ratings as they lose further ground in title race with frustrating draw | La Liga 2024-25

Barcelona were unable to break down a tough Getafe defense as they were held to a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday, January 18. La Blaugrana remain behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the table.

On the back of two consecutive wins in which they scored five goals, including the Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid, Hansi Flick opted to continue with the same attackers. Two changes were made elsewhere as Gerard Martin and Frenkie de Jong made way for Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado.

It was a great start for Barcelona as they took the lead inside 10 minutes through Jules Kounde. The full-back, keen on taking up advanced positions, was found by a sharp pass by Pedri and saw his first shot saved before bundling home the rebound.

The hosts were on the back foot but earned a reprieve, scoring an equaliser after 34 minutes. Mauro Arambarri was in the right place to knock home a rebound after Inaki Pena made a sharp stop.

The visitors were keen on finding the winner in the second half, sending wave after wave of attack, but could not do so. Jose Bordalas' men were happy to adopt gamesmanship tactics, wasting time and getting into tussles as much as possible and it eventually proved helpful as they earned a valuable point.

The result means Barcelona missed out on the chance to catch up to Atletico Madrid, who lost against Leganes earlier on Saturday. They are five points off Los Rojiblancos and four off Real Madrid who could go on top with a win in their next game. Here are the player ratings:

Barcelona Player Ratings

Inaki Pena - 6/10

Pena did not have much to do for much of the fixture as a combination of poor finishing and defensive tactics from Getafe meant he had a quiet night out.

Jules Kounde - 7.5/10

Kounde's skillset as an adept defender and ability on the ball has made him a great fit under Hansi Flick. His attacking movement into the box helped Barcelona again as he scored in back-to-back games.

Ronald Araujo - 6/10

A solid outing from the Uruguayan coming back after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Pau Cubarsi - 6.5/10

The youngster put in a decent shift, looking solid defensively and also being involved heavily in the build-up.

Alejandro Balde - 6.5/10

Balde continues to improve going forward with the ball and played a role in the lead-up to the goal. However, the hosts enjoyed some threat down his flank.

Marc Casado - 6/10

Casado had a decent first half and was unlucky to be removed as Flick opted for a more attacking set-up.

Pedri - 7.5/10

One of Barcelona's most creative threats on the night, Pedri looked among the few players who could have produced the moment of magic to turn the side's fortunes around. His pass led to the side's only goal of the game and he finished with two chances created, four accurate long balls, and 17 passes into the final third.

Gavi - 6/10

The energetic youngster had a mostly silent night as he could not contribute much to La Blaugrana's attacking threat.

Lamine Yamal - 6.5/10

Yamal showcased his abilities, including a sensational dribble in the second half but could not find the finish. He came close early on with a header and could have done better in the final third.

Robert Lewandowski - 5/10

Lewandowski seemed to be completely shut out of the game, unable to really make a difference. The decision to include a traditional number nine such as the Poland international against a low-block team proved to be the wrong one eventually as the visitors were barely able to create chances for him.

Raphinha - 5.5/10

An unusually mediocre outing from the in-form Brazilian who missed a great chance to add to the tally in the first half. Otherwise, he found himself in deeper areas, looking to get involved in the game.

Substitutes

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

A solid outing playing in a deeper role as he replaced Casado for the second half.

Dani Olmo - 6/10

Came on to provide the creative spark but could not do so.

Ferran Torres - N/A

He came on too late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

