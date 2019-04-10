×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Getafe's Hero: José Bordálas' Rise to Managerial Stardom

Breaking The Lines
OFFICIAL
Feature
14   //    10 Apr 2019, 00:06 IST

Getafe CF v Valencia CF - La Liga
Getafe CF v Valencia CF - La Liga

It’s been a fairy tale season thus far for Getafe FC. And it’s all down to one man: José Bordalás. 

Many hadn’t even heard of him until a few weeks ago. So, who is the man that’s being compared to Simeone (and not only because of the black suits) that has Getafe sitting at 4th place in La Liga, ahead of teams such as Valencia, Sevilla or Betis?

After failing as a footballer, having never played anything more than 3rd division football in Spain, Bordalás gave coaching a go. His first managerial steps were given in 1993 at his local club, Alicante, where he would later become a club hero. After winning the league and sealing the promotion for the B team in his first year, he went on to manage a series of small clubs in Valencia before making a return to steer Alicante’s first team towards later success and their return to second division football.

In just two years Bordalás took the team from fifth division to Spain’s Segunda B. The following season Alicante finished 6th, earning a place in the Copa del Rey, a massive achievement in such a short period of time. Despite the success brought to the club. Bordalás decided to put an end to his time at Alicante and move on to Novleda only to come back for a third and final run as head coach two years later, finishing top of the table but not managing to see it through and obtain the promotion to Spain’s silver league in the playoffs. 

After two more or less successful spells at Alcoyano and Elche, he finally took his first job at a non-Valencian club in 2012. The next stop in his journey was Alcorcón who were in Segunda división. He reached the playoffs that year but was defeated by Girona in his first ever attempt to earn a spot in La Liga. Both club and coach decided to not renew their tie, but Jose would be called on again in 2014 by the club’s president after an underwhelming start to the season. He managed to save the team from relegation and then moved on to Alaves. 

It was at the Basque club where his first real recognition came, promoting Alaves to La liga after a fantastic season where they only ever moved between first and second place from the Christmas break onwards. Despite this achievement, the club decided to part ways with Bordalás as they didn’t think he was ready to coach in the first division. This would eventually be one of the best things that could have happened, as it would open the door for what was to come in the following years. And also something Alaves probably regret to this very day. 

On the 27th of September 2016, the fairytale began, with Bordalás signing for Getafe, who were then in the second division and had just terminated Juan Esnaider’s contract due to bad results, with the team sitting in the bottom three. Bordalás not only managed to save them from relegation but led Getafe back to La Liga in the same season after defeating Huesca and Tenerife in playoffs.

The 2017/18 season was another amazing one for Bordalás after achieving 8th place in the club’s first year back in La Liga. But it hasn’t been until now that people have really started asking themselves how Getafe have managed to keep fighting for the “last” Champions League spot this far into the season, with the fifth lowest budget and wage cap, sixth smallest stadium and second lowest attendance in the league. So here’s your answer: Bordalás. He took a team that seemed destined for Segunda B to now vying for a spot in the biggest club competition in the world in just two and a half years. 

It’s still unsure whether Getafe will finally book their more than deserved ticket for the Champions League, with only 7 remaining matches standing in their way. But what’s certain is that Bordalás has made a name for himself, starting from the very bottom and climbing up through the ranks of Spain’s lower divisions to possibly make his debut on the biggest stage next season. Pretty impressive for the guy who apparently “wasn’t ready for La Liga” just 2 years ago.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Getafe CF Football La Liga Teams
Breaking The Lines
OFFICIAL
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi sizzles against Getafe
RELATED STORY
La Liga table: Gameweek 27 Results & Scores - Barcelona continue title charge
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Getafe 1-2 FC Barcelona: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Getafe on track for a Champions League spot
RELATED STORY
La Liga table: Gameweek 27 Fixtures and predictions - Top 4 battle heats up
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
5 most surprising clubs in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Getafe v Valencia: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Copa del Rey 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Football Manager predicts transfers, form and trophies after Zidane's return to the club
RELATED STORY
3 Potential managerial candidates for FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
13 Apr ESP DEP 04:30 PM Espanyol vs Deportivo Alavés
13 Apr HUE BAR 07:45 PM Huesca vs Barcelona
13 Apr ATL CEL 10:00 PM Atlético Madrid vs Celta Vigo
14 Apr SEV REA 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Real Betis
14 Apr REA GET 03:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Getafe
14 Apr ATH RAY 05:30 PM Athletic Club vs Rayo Vallecano
14 Apr REA EIB 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Eibar
14 Apr GIR VIL 10:00 PM Girona vs Villarreal
15 Apr VAL LEV 12:15 AM Valencia vs Levante
16 Apr LEG REA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us