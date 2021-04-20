Getafe stalemate dampens Real Madrid’s La Liga title hopes

Real Madrid were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home to Getafe in the La Liga. They remain unbeaten in all competitions since January 30, but Los Blancos have now gone two matches without scoring.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have been impressive since the turn of the year but they have not scored in their last two games across competitions. Real Madrid dismantled Liverpool and Barcelona in the same week to ignite their domestic and European hopes.

Following a goalless draw at Anfield that sealed their passage to the Champions League semi-finals, Real Madrid dropped points once again, this time doing so against Getafe at home on Sunday.

A depleted Real Madrid side laboured to create chances against Getafe. Los Blancos were so poor that they ended the game with just two shots on target, a result that could stymie their title hopes.

➕1️⃣ All square against @GetafeCF.

👊 15 matches unbeaten.



📰🎥📸 Match report, gallery and more below!#HalaMadrid | #GetafeRealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 18, 2021

Real Madrid suffer setback in title race

Real Madrid started the week in second place in the La Liga and just a point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

However, the draw against Getafe could see them drop to third in a tight title race. That is because Atletico won their game against Eibar on Sunday, extending their lead at the top to three points.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, who are two points behind Real Madrid, also have a game in hand and will move ahead of Zidane’s side if they win that outstanding match.

Advertisement

"We're going to get out of this situation. We don't have limits. We're going to keep fighting until the end of the season,” Zidane said after the game, as quoted by Marca. Mentally, we're good. We have to rest well and keep moving forward. It is what it is. I have to congratulate the players. We have to keep going".

🗣️ Zidane:"We're going to keep on fighting, whatever happens, until the end of the season. We're going to push the limit, the sky is the limit for this team. We feel good. The circumstances today were what they were and that’s it. We have to rest well and keep going."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ojFCsVfAuR — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 18, 2021

Injuries could derail Real Madrid’s La Liga title charge

This season was expected to be a difficult one due to fixture congestion brought about by the delayed start of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it seems Real Madrid are bearing the brunt of a congested schedule more than their title rivals.

Los Blancos have as many as seven first-team players ruled out due to injury. While they managed to beat Liverpool and Barcelona with a depleted squad, fatigue is beginning to take its toll on their injury-depleted squad. Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Verane, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Federico Valverde are all unavailable due to injury.

Advertisement

In a bid to manage his thin squad and prevent further injuries, Zidane rested Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema during the weekend, with academy players Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas featuring against Getafe.

With the business end of the season in sight, Real Madrid would hope for better luck with injuries as they strive to win back-to-back league titles for the first time in 13 years.