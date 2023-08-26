Getafe vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Getafe and Alaves go head-to-head at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Monday.

With each of their last six meetings since August 2019 ending in stalemates, both sides will head into this one looking to get one over the other.

Getafe were denied their first win of the season as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing against Girona at the Estadi Montilivi last Sunday.

Prior to that, José Bordalas’ men played out a goalless draw against Barcelona in the La Liga curtain-raiser on August 13 after a solid pre-season campaign, where they picked up four wins in their six friendly matches.

Getafe now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last four league matches, claiming eight points from a possible 12 since a 2-1 loss against Almeria on April 26.

Alaves, on the other hand, got their 2023-24 campaign up and running in style as they picked up a resounding 4-1 win over Sevilla last Monday.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Cadiz in the league opener on August 14, when Fede San Emeterio netted in the seventh minute to give the Yellow Submarine an opening-day victory.

While Luis Garcia’s side will be looking to build on the win over Sevilla, Monday’s game sees them journey to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, where they have failed to win their last five visits, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory in October 2017.

Getafe vs Alaves Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Alaves hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Getafe have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bordalas’ men are unbeaten in their last eight games against Alaves, claiming two wins and six draws since a 2-0 loss in April 2018.

Alaves have lost just one of their last 10 competitive matches while picking up four wins and five draws since the start of May.

Getafe have gone four straight La Liga home games without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws since April’s defeat against Almeria.

Getafe vs Alaves Prediction

The spoils have been shared in the last six meetings between the sides and we anticipate another cagey affair. Getafe's home advantage makes them slight favorites, but we predict Alaves will pick up where they dropped off against Sevilla and snatch another draw.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Alaves

Getafe vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of their last five clashes)