Getafe vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

The action continues in round six of the Spanish La Liga as Getafe and Alaves go head-to-head on Wednesday. Eduardo Coudet’s men have failed to win their last seven visits to the Coliseum Stadium since October 2017 and will be out to end this poor eight-year run.
Getafe were outclassed and outplayed by high-flying Barcelona last Sunday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat when the two sides squared off at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.
Having kicked off the season with consecutive victories over Celta Vigo and Sevilla, Jose Bordalas’ side have lost two of the subsequent three games, with a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on September 13 sandwiched between the two defeats.
Getafe have picked up nine points from the first 15 available to sit eighth in the La Liga standings, two points and two places above this weekend’s visitors.
Like the home side, Alaves were left empty-handed last weekend when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Coudet’s men have lost two of their five La Liga games so far, while claiming one draw and picking up victories over Levante and Athletic Club.
Alaves go up against an opposing side that won both home and away meetings between the two teams last season, scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets across the two league fixtures.
Getafe vs Alaves Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Getafe boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Alaves have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.
- Getafe are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Coudet’s men, picking up four wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in October 2017.
- Alaves have lost just two of their most recent seven La Liga away matches while picking up three wins and four draws since mid-February.
Getafe vs Alaves Prediction
While Getafe and Alaves have enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign, they both suffered defeats last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways at the Coliseum Stadium.
However, Bordalas’ men boast a dominant home record against Alaves and we fancy them to come away with the desired result on Wednesday.
Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Alaves
Getafe vs Alaves Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of their last 10 encounters)