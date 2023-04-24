Getafe vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2023

Getafe and Almeria go head-to-head in round 31 of La Liga on Wednesday (April 26). Both sides are in a heated scrap at the bottom end of the standings, so expect a fierce battle at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The hosts failed to pull clear of the danger zone, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Mallorca at the Estadi de Son Moix at the weekend. Quique Sanchez Flores’ men have failed to win their last four outings, picking up two points from a possible 12 since the start of April. Getafe are 16th in La Liga , one point above Almeria, who are level on 30 points with Valencia in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Almeria failed to find their feet in their last game, as they were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Club at the Estadio del Mediterraneo at the weekend. The Rojiblancos have now failed to win six of their last seven games, losing four, since the start of March.

While Almeria will look to return to winning ways, they have struggled away from home, where they're yet to win this season.

Getafe vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Getafe boasts a superior record in the fixture, winning nine of 21 meetings.

Almeria have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Getafe are unbeaten in eight home games against Rubi’s men, winning five since May 2008.

Almeria are the only La Liga side yet to win on the road this season, losing ten of their 14 games.

Flores’ men are unbeaten in five home games, winning thrice since the start of February.

Getafe vs Almeria Prediction

Both teams have endured horrid campaigns and find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone. Given their current home form, the Azulones are favourites heading into the relegation three-pointer. They should see off Almeria who have not had it easy on the road this term.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Almeria

Getafe vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: First to score - Getafe (The Azulones have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Almeria.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last seven meetings.)

