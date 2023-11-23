Getafe vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Getafe and Almeria go head-to-head at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday.

Gaizka Garitano’s side are the only team yet to taste victory in the Spanish top flight this season and will be desperate to end this poor record this weekend.

Getafe were denied a third win on the bounce for the first time since February 2020 as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada just before the international break.

With that result, José Bordalás’ men have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat, claiming six draws and two wins, including an emphatic 12-0 victory over amateur side AD Tardienta in the Copa del Rey on November 1.

Getafe have picked up 16 points from 13 matches so far to sit 11th in the La Liga table, six points off the European qualification places.

Almeria, on the other hand, were denied their first league win of the season last time out as they suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Real Sociedad.

Garitano’s men have now lost 10 of their opening 13 league matches this season while claiming three draws to collect just three points from a possible 39.

While Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table, they have reached the second round of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Talavera on October 31.

Getafe vs Almeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Getafe hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Almeria have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Almeria have won their last three La Liga games against Getafe, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in August 2014.

Bordalás side are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and six draws since a 4-3 loss against Real Sociedad on September 24.

Almeria have failed to win their last 16 league matches, losing 11 and claiming five draws since May’s 3-0 victory over Mallorca.

Getafe vs Almeria Prediction

Getafe will be licking their lips as they take on an Almeria side who have endured an abysmal campaign so far. Bordalás' men have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we fancy them claiming all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Almeria

Getafe vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Almeria’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)