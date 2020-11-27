Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they host Athletic Bilbao at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday. After beating Barcelona at home in October, Getafe have gone four games without a win and have been handed two defeats at home.

Meanwhile, Gaizka Garitano's Athletic Bilbao have climbed to eighth on the La Liga table on the back of two wins in their last three games, namely against Sevilla and Real Betis although those wins bookend a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valladolid.

Jose Bordalas will look at the game against the Basque side as the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways as they have been quite dominant against Athletic Bilbao in recent times and have won two of their last three meetings against them. In fact, they haven't lost to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga since 2016.

However, Athletic Bilbao seem to have kicked into form having dispatched Real Betis in convincing fashion last week, putting four past them with the Victor Ruiz, Ander Capa, Iker Muniain and Remiro getting on the scoresheet.

Both sides are vying for a return to European football and as such, a win on Sunday will be crucial for both sides.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Getafe and Athletic Bilbao have clashed 27 times till date. Athletic Bilbao have won 10 games while Getafe have won seven. 10 games have ended in draws. The last time that these two sides locked horns was in February and Getafe won the game 2-0.

Getafe form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Getafe continue to be without central midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic. Other than that, the home side do not have any injury concerns. Bordalas is likely to field the same starting XI that played against Eibar last week.

Injuries: Nemanja Maksimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Yuri Berchiche is unavailable for Athletic Bilbao owing to a muscular injury. Save for him they have a full squad to choose from.

Injuries: Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted Lineups

Getafe pressing system

- using 4/4/2 mid-block shape to close the middle of the pitch

- wings players are close to the centre

- touch line as pressing trigger



Video Made with @MetricaSports@GetafeCF#getafe #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/c34RUfhhQU — AbdElrahman Ryan (@AbdelrahmanRyan) November 27, 2020

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Chema Rodriguez, Matthias Olivera; Nyom, David Timor, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Cucho Hernandez, Jaime Mata

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon (GK); Ander Capa, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Balenziaga; Vencedor, Vesga; Iker Muniain, Asier Villalibre, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have struggled on the road and this is not a fixture that has brought them much joy in the recent past. Getafe will be charged up to get back to winning ways and they might just make their home advantage count here.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Athletic Bilbao