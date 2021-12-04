Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Getafe on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Getafe are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and are facing an impending relegation battle this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Mallorca last weekend and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped in recent weeks. The Basque giants suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Getafe and have won 11 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed seven victories against Athletic Bilbao and will want to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga outfits took place in January this year and ended in a 5-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Getafe were ripped apart on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-D

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai and Vitolo are currently recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable for selection. Sandro Ramirez, Mathias Olivera, and Jakub Jankto have completed their recoveries and could feature in this game.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: Vitolo

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain, Dani Vivian, and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Inigo Martinez served his suspension against Real Madrid and will be available for selection.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Dani Vivian, Yuri Berchiche, Asier Villalibre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Soria; Jorge Cuenca, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam; Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Nico Williams; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to solve a few issues ahead of this game. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain have been important to their side's fortunes and will need to step up on Monday.

Getafe have struggled to impose themselves this season and face an uphill battle to survive in the top flight. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Athletic Bilbao

