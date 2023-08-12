Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga begins with its first round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Getafe vs Barcelona Preview

Getafe finished in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight so far. The home side thrashed Vitesse by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, finished at the top of the league table last season and have been in impressive form under Xavi. The Catalan giants eased past Tottenham Hotspur by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Getafe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won 28 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's two victories.

Getafe have picked up points in three of their last six matches against Barcelona in La Liga - as many times as they had managed the feat in the 15 such games preceding this run.

Barcelona are winless in their last three matches away from home against Getafe in La Liga - their longest winless run at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in the top flight.

Barcelona have won the opening game of the season in 12 of their last 14 La Liga campaigns, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in 2019.

Getafe have lost nine of their last 12 opening games in La Liga and will face Barcelona in such a game for the first time in their history.

Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Xavi. The likes of Pedri and Ansu Fati have grown in stature at the club and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Getafe can pack a punch at home and have managed to trouble the Catalans in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Barcelona

Getafe vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes