Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Spanish football returns to the fold with its penultimate set of La Liga fixtures for the season this weekend as Xavi's Barcelona take on a struggling Getafe side at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday.

Getafe vs Barcelona Preview

Getafe are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have shown a considerable degree of improvement under Xavi. The Catalan giants eased past Celta Vigo by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Getafe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Getafe and have won 27 of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

Getafe defeated Barcelona at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in 2020 and could potentially win two consecutive home games against Barcelona for the first time in their top-flight history.

Barcelona have achieve more wins - 11 victories - against Getafe away from home than they have managed against any other away team in La Liga.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in 12 of their last 16 away games against Getafe in La Liga but did fail to find the back of the net during their previous visit.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last four La Liga matches and could secure four consecutive draws for the first time in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 La Liga away games and have managed to win the last six.

Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been fairly impressive under Xavi so far but have had their fair share of problems this season. With Ansu Fati back in action, the Catalans will be intent on making a statement this weekend.

Getafe have struggled to cope with the riggours of the top flight this season and will need to be at their best on Saturday. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Barcelona

Getafe vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes

