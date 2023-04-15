Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Getafe vs Barcelona Preview

Getafe are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Madrid-based outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Getafe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Getafe and have won 22 of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's three victories.

Getafe have won only three of their 35 matches against La Liga - their worst win record against a single opponent in the top flight.

Barcelona have failed to win and find the back of the net in their last two away matches against Getafe in La Liga and have never played three such games in a row in the competition.

After a run of only one defeat in 21 away games against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Barcelona have lost seven of their last 10 such matches in the competition.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last four matches at home in La Liga and have won their last three such matches.

Getafe vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Barcelona have stepped up to the plate in La Liga this season and have managed to carve out a 13-point lead at the top of the table. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are yet to hit their stride after the World Cup and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Getafe have not been at their best this season but have troubled the Blaugrana in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Barcelona

Getafe vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

