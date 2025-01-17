Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Getafe vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Blaugrana eased past Real Betis by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side defeated Pontevedra by a 1-0 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Trending

Getafe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won 30 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last four matches at home against Barcelona in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of these games - their longest such run against the Catalans in the history of the competition.

Barcelona have played out draws in each of their last three matches away from home against Getafe in La Liga, with each game ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

Barcelona have not conceded a single goal in any of their last six matches against Getafe in La Liga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Getafe vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in brilliant attacking form under Hansi Flick but have a poor recent record at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have been brilliant for the Blaugrana so far and will need to be at their best to unlock a resilient home defence.

Getafe can be a stubborn unit on their day and will need to dig deep against a powerful team. Barcelona are in impressive form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Barcelona

Getafe vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback