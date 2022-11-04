Getafe vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Getafe will entertain 19th-placed Cadiz at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga action on Saturday (November 5).

Both teams returned to winning ways in their previous outing. Getafe extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 1-0 win at Elche, thanks to Enes Unal's 54th-minute winner. Cadiz, meanwhile, picked up just their second win of the season, beating Atletico Madrid side at home last week. Cadiz's two-goal lead was cancelled by Joao Felix's brace before Ruben Sobrino scored the winner.

Getafe vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 meetings, Getafe lead Cadiz 6-5, while three games have ended in draws.

Getafe picked up a 4-0 win at home last season, while the reverse ended in a 1-1 draw.

Getafe have won once in their last ten league games at home, not scoring in three of them this season.

Cadiz have the worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring eight goals. Getafe have scored 12 times.

Only last-placed Elche have conceded more goals (27) than Cadiz (24) in La Liga this season.

Cadiz have just one win on their travels this season, scoring just thrice in five games.

Getafe vs Cadiz Prediction

Azulones head into the game in better form than the visitors, as they're unbeaten in their last four league games. Getafe have won four of their last five meetings against Cadiz at home and are strong favourites.

Cadiz have just one defeat in their last five league outings. They didn't score at Getafe last season, and the trend could continue. Getafe should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Cadiz

Getafe vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Enes Unal to score any time - Yes

