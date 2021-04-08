Getafe vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe welcome Cadiz to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as the two face off in a round 30 La Liga encounter on Saturday.

The hosts are 15th in the table, six points clear of Huesca in the relegation zone. Cadiz are two points ahead of Getafe, occupying 13th place in the table.

Getafe come into this game on the back of three draws, playing out stalemates against Atletico Madrid and Elche prior to the international break.

The Azulones faced a trip to Osasuna once club football resumed, and despite dominating the game, walked away with a goalless draw.

Cadiz's only victory in March came against Eibar at home by a 1-0 scoreline. The Andalusian side played out a 1-1 draw away to Deportivo Alaves and lost 1-2 away to Villarreal ahead of the international break.

Cadiz resumed their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Valencia at home. However, the game was marred by alleged racial abuse by Juan Cala against Mouctar Diakhaby.

Los Che walked off with the scores tied, only to resume playing later on without Diakhaby.

Official statement: Juan Cala disciplinary proceedingshttps://t.co/pKTciHpcLB — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) April 7, 2021

Getafe vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Getafe and Cadiz have only met three times this decade, with the Azulones winning twice. The Yellow Submarine have won once, a 3-0 win at home in the 2016-17 La Liga 2 season.

The two teams last met in December, with Getafe running out 2-0 winners in Andalusia.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-L-W

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-L

Getafe vs Cadiz Team News

Getafe

📹 Sesión de entrenamiento matinal en la Ciudad Deportiva#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/Itqi4Pj0qN — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) April 8, 2021

Pepe Bordalaz will be without striker Enes Unal, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic trained with the group and is available for selection once again.

Centre-back Sofian Chakla is injured and should be replaced by Xabi Etxeita in the lineup, with fellow defender Erick Cabaco also unavailable. Cucho Hernandez remains on the sidelines.

Injured: Cucho Hernandez, Enes Unal, Erick Cabaco, Sofian Chakla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz

🎯 Getafe in our sights! pic.twitter.com/boiIgGzEtG — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) April 8, 2021

Alvaro Cervera has confirmed that Juan Cala has been affected by the racism allegations. The coach will take a late call on whether to play the centre-back. If he does not play, Marcos Mauro will be ready to step in.

Ruben Sobrino returns after being ineligible to play against Valencia. Meanwhile, fellow forwards Ivan Saponjic and Choco Lozano are back fit but likely to feature only from the bench.

Midfielder Alex Fernandez has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Alex Fernandez

Doubtful: Juan Cala

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Soria (GK); Juan Iglesias, Djene Dakonam, Xabi Etxeita, Mathias Olivera; Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri; Allan Nyom, Carles Alena, Marc Cucurella; Jaime Mata

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Iza Carcelen, Fali, Marcos Mauro, Alfonso Espino; Salvi Sanchez, Jens Jonsson, Jose Mari, Alberto Perea; Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Getafe vs Cadiz Prediction

The negative press surrounding Juan Cala will no doubt distract Cadiz, and Getafe at home are a tough prospect at the best of times. However, the Azulones have found it difficult to score recently and will need Jaime Mata to be at his best.

We expect a closely-fought game, with Getafe earning a narrow victory.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Cadiz