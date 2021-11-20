Getafe vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Getafe and Cadiz will trade tackles for three points in a La Liga fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Villarreal before the international break. Manu Trigueros scored the winning goal in the 10th minute.

Cadiz secured maximum points in a shock 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao away from home. Salvi Sanchez's sixth minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory helped the Andalusians climb out of the relegation zone into 16th place, having garnered 12 points from 13 games. Getafe still sit at the root of the table and have managed just six points all season.

Getafe vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

The two sides have four wins apiece from their last eight matches against one another.

Their most recent meeting came in April when a second-half own goal by David Timor saw Getafe secure a 1-0 away win.

Cadiz ended a seven-game winless run with their victory over Bilbao. Getafe have managed just one win all season.

Getafe form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Cadiz form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Getafe vs Cadiz Team News

Getafe

Jakub Jankto (ankle) and Sabit Abdulai (knee) have been sidelined by injuries. Nemanja Maksimovic is a doubt for the clash.

Injuries: Jakub Jankto, Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: Nemanja Maksimovic

Suspension: None

Cadiz

Jose Mari (hamstring) and Jon Garrido (tendon) are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Jose Mari, Jon Garrido

Suspension: None

Getafe vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Mathias Miramontas, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Allan-Romeo Nyom; Juan Sanchez, Mauro Arambarri, Juan Iglesias, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Dario Poveda

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Juan Cala, Iza; Fali, Tomas Alarcon, Alex Fernandez; Salvi Sanchez, Ruben Sobrino, Anthony Lozano

Getafe vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz's victory over Bilbao may have taken them out of the relegation zone but that does not in any way mean Los Piratas can afford to not look over their shoulders.

Getafe, for their part, have fallen a long way off their highs in recent years but a win could inject new life into the capital side. Relegation six-pointers are often keenly-contested, cagey affairs and this game is likely to be no different.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring fixture.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Cadiz

Edited by Peter P