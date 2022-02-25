Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting tips | 26th February 2022

Getafe host Deportivo Alaves at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in their upcoming La Liga fixture on Saturday.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw at Cadiz in their previous outing, dropping points for the second game in a row following their 4-3 loss to Atletico Madrid. Alaves could not build upon their 2-1 win over Valencia and fell to a 3-0 loss at league leaders Real Madrid in their previous outing.

The hosts are six points above the relegation zone while Alaves are tied with 18th-placed Cadiz on 20 points in the league standings.

Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Alaves enjoy a 9-4 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

Alaves have lost more games (15) than any other side in La Liga this season.

Getafe have scored 24 goals in the Spanish top-flight, boasting the fourth-worst attacking stat in the league while Alaves have been the poorest side in front of the goal in the league with 19 goals in 25 games.

The last five games in this fixture have ended in draws, the longest such run of consecutive stalemates played by Getafe against an opponent in the Spanish top-flight.

Getafe have five clean sheets in their last six home games while Alaves have just three clean sheets this season, the fewest in the league.

Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

The visiting side have had just one win in the league since November, with that win coming in their home fixture against Valencia. Getafe have endured mixed results in their recent games, with a couple of wins, losses and draws in their last six La Liga games.

Alaves have scored just three times in their last six outings while the hosts have scored at least three goals in three of their last five league games. Getafe have won their last four league games, keeping a clean sheet in three of them. With that in mind, Getafe are likely to secure the win.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Deportivo Alaves

Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Getafe have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home games in La Liga)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Getafe have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five matches against Deportivo Alaves in all competitions)

Tip 4: Enes Unal to score anytime - Yes (The Turkish striker has five goals in his last four league outings)

