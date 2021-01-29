Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news, and more | La Liga 2020-21

A struggling Getafe side welcome a relegation-battling Deportivo Alaves to the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday in La Liga.

In what's been an admittedly poor campaign for them, even by their own average standards, the Azulones are languishing in the bottom half of the standings in 12th.

One big reason for this has been a toothless attack. Jose Baraldas' side have scored only 17 times from 19 games, which is the lowest in the division after just two teams.

Since defeating Barcelona on matchday six, Getafe have gone completely off the boil. They have won only three times from the last 14 games - all against teams residing in the bottom half of the standings.

The situation is far worse in the Alaves camp, however, as the Babazorros are in free-fall right now. At this rate, they may see their top-flight run of five consecutive years come to an end.

They've won only four times all season, even though that includes a stunning 2-1 win away to holders Real Madrid. They are the only side in the division to lose at least 10 games.

Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves Head-To-Head

In 13 games between these sides, Alaves have won four times, just one more than Getafe, while six games have ended all square.

Earlier on in the season, they played out a goalless stalemate in the Basque Country on matchday three.

Getafe Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Deportivo Alaves Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Getafe

The home side have four players injured ahead of the clash. Enes Unal, Mathias Olivera, Erick Cabaco, and Dario Poveda are all carrying a knock and will be unavailable for the upcoming clash.

Centre-back Djene is one booking away from a one-game suspension.

Injured: Enes Unal, Mathias Olivera, Erick Cabaco, and Dario Poveda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely is the only long-term absentee for El Glorioso as he sustained a ligament rupture last month and faces another five months on the sidelines.

However, manager Pablo Machin does not have fresh injury concerns or suspensions to cope with.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Getafe (4-4-1-1): Ruben Yanez; Damian Suarez, Djene, Xabi Etxeita, Allan Nyom; Takefusa Kubo, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Carles Alena; Jaime Mata.

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Martin Aguirregabiria, Rodrigo Battaglia, Tomas Pina, Luis Rioja; Joselu, Edgar Mendez.

Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

With neither side particularly impressive this season, we don't expect sparks to fly.

Goals have been at a premium for both of these teams, despite possessing some good attacking options. We expect to see a lowscoring draw here.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Deportivo Alaves