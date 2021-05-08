Getafe vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe will take on Eibar at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday in matchday 35 of La Liga.

Eibar are languishing at the bottom of the La Liga standings, having accumulated just 26 points from 34 games during this campaign.

Even a draw would not do them a favor. José Luis Mendilibar's men will have to collect all three points away from home if they want to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Getafe are in a slightly better position, with a tally of 34 points from the same number of matches played. They are 15th in the table, but only three points away from safety, making this a must-win encounter for them as well.

Getafe vs Eibar Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head stakes, Getafe have the upper hand, having won seven games out of 19. Eibar have managed to win only three matches, while nine have ended up in stalemates.

In the last league encounter between the two teams, Eibar's Kike was sent off in the 88th minute in a game which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Getafe are unbeaten in eight games against Eibar overall, and Eibar have not beaten them since a 3-1 win in November 2015. In the last six meetings, Getafe have managed to win three games, while the other three have resulted in draws.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-W-L

Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-L-W

Getafe vs Eibar Team News

Getafe

Center-forward Cucho has been sidelined with a metatarsal fracture. Erick Cabaco is expected to be out as well.

Injured: Cucho and Erick Cabaco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar

Recio returns from a ban for Eibar, who have doubts over Pedro Bigas and Alejandro Pozo's participation in Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro Bigas and Alejandro Pozo

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Eibar Predicted XIs

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera , David Timor, Djene, Damian Suarez; Marc Cucurella, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena; Jaime Mata, Enes Unal

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Jose Angel; Edu Exposito, Miguel Atienza, Papakouli Diop, Bryan Gil; Kike, Sergi Enrich

Getafe vs Eibar Prediction

Both teams are in desperate need of a win, especially Eibar, who are rooted to the bottom of the table. However, Getafe will be slight favorites to win the tie on home turf, both because of their personnel and position in the standings.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Eibar