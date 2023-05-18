Getafe will look to pull clear of the relegation zone when they host Elche in round 35 of La Liga on Saturday (May 20).

Getafe were sent crashing back to earth in their battle for survival, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday. That followed a 1-0 win over ten-man Celta Vigo at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez on May 3, which snapped their six-game winless run. With 34 points from 34 games, Jose Bordalas’ side are 18th in La Liga, one point away from safety with four games left.

Meanwhile, Elche snapped Atletico Madrid’s three-match winning streak with a 1-0 win at the weekend. Before that, Los Franjiverdes fell to a 2-1 defeat against Almeria on May 2, which sealed their relegation from the top flight. Elche are rooted to the bottom of the standings, picking up just 19 points from 34 games.

Getafe vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 18 meetings, Getafe holds a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Elche have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Los Franjiverdes are unbeaten in four of their last five games against Getafe, winning thrice since March 2021.

Bordalas’ men have lost just one of their last seven home games, picking up four wins since the start of February.

Elche are on a run of five away defeats, conceding nine goals and scoring twice since a 1-0 win at Mallorca in March.

Getafe vs Elche Prediction

While Elche’s current away form is nothing to write home about, Getafe have been rock-solid at home, where they are unbeaten in six of their last seven games. The Azulones should take the positives from their narrow defeat against Real Madrid and pick up all three points at home.

Prediction: Getafe 2-0 Elche

Getafe vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Getafe’s last seven outings.)

