Getafe vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Espanyol in an important clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Getafe vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with expectations so far this season. The Catalan side played out a 2-2 draw against Girona last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Getafe vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe and Espanyol are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of the last 36 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Espanyol in La Liga, with their previous defeat in such a fixture coming by a 2-0 margin in 2013.

Espanyol won the previous game between the two teams by a 2-0 margin and could win consecutive league games against Getafe for the first time since 2011.

Getafe have won 12 of their 32 games against Espanyol in La Liga - their second-best record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last three home games in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in two of these matches.

Getafe vs Espanyol Prediction

Getafe have managed to punch above their weight this season and will be intent on a top-half finish this season. The Madrid-based outfit has good players in its ranks and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Espanyol are fighting for their lives in the top flight and are in desperate need of a positive result. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Espanyol

Getafe vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Espanyol to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Mayoral to score - Yes

